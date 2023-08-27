COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Multiple people have been taken into custody after an alleged abduction Sunday afternoon in South Franklinton of a woman and two children that concluded just outside Cincinnati.

According to a police dispatcher, a 9-1-1 call was made at 11:26 a.m. from the 500 block of Van Buren Drive in South Franklinton. When officers arrived, they were told by the caller that a man and a woman held a 25-year-old woman at gunpoint before allegedly abducting her and two children, a five-year-old boy and a seven-year-old girl.

The suspects vehicle was identified as a black Dodge Ram with Mississippi license plates, according to a police dispatcher.

At 12:52 p.m., troopers for the Ohio State Highway Patrol in Mason, just outside of Cincinnati, saw the vehicle going south on Interstate 71 near Exit 22. Before troopers made a traffic stop of the vehicle, authorities stopped all southbound traffic nearby.

A police dispatcher told NBC4 that the troopers stopped the Dodge and were advised by the driver that the suspects had an AK-47 assault rifle and a Glock pistol. At 1:04 p.m., the suspects were taken into custody with troopers safely securing the woman and the two children shortly after.

The suspects have been taken back to Columbus police headquarters as officers continue to investigate, according to a police dispatcher.