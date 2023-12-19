TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — A woman in Trotwood is expected to survive after being stabbed, according to police.

Around 8 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19, Trotwood police officers were sent to the 5700 block of Salem Bend Drive in Trotwood. Officers had received a report of a man chasing a woman and allegedly stabbing her, police said in a release.

Authorities said the woman suffered life-threatening injuries, but is now expected to survive.

Before officers were able to arrive, the suspect allegedly fled the scene. Officers were able to identify and arrest the suspect sometime later on Sunday night.