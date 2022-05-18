BAZETTA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Two women were attacked and one suffered a broken neck during an altercation at the Walmart in Bazetta Township, Ohio.

Officers were called to the store on Millennium Boulevard at about 7:14 a.m. Tuesday on reports of an assault.

When they got there, paramedics were already treating one of the victims, who is also an employee at the store, as she was lying on the floor in an aisle. Officers noted that she was bleeding heavily from her head.

The employee was immediately taken from the store by ambulance to St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Another female victim told police that she arrived at the Walmart with a 27-year-old man so that he could use the ATM there. The woman said she and the 27-year-old suspect had been fighting all morning and that he assaulted her.

The woman told police that while the suspect was using the ATM, she located the store employee to help her contact police and that the employee was taking her to a secure area at the back of the store when she said the suspect followed and attacked the store employee, pushing her to the ground and into a steel rack where she briefly lost consciousness, according to the police report.

The woman said he attacked her, too, shoving her to the ground and ripping off her jacket before leaving in her car.

Police located the suspected assailant at a home on Miller Street where he was arrested.

It was also discovered that the man was on parole from an aggravated robbery conviction.

the suspect was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on charges of felonious assault, motor vehicle theft, domestic violence and disrupting public services.

The Walmart employee suffered a broken neck in three places and a lacerated liver that needed surgery, according to the police report.

Walmart issued a statement about the assault saying they are “disgusted.”

We’re disgusted by what happened at our Cortland store. We’re hopeful that both the customer an dour associate recover quickly. Violence like this can not be tolerated, and we’ll work closely with local law enforcement throughougt their investigation.” Robert Arrieta, senior manager, Walmart Media Relations

The suspect is scheduled for a hearing on Wednesday in Central District Court.