DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The coroner has identified the woman who was struck and killed by a car on Monday, Feb. 27.

Just before 5 a.m. on Monday, officers from the Dayton Police Department responded to Redwood Avenue near Sabina Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a 43-year-old woman lying dead on the road. The woman was later identified as Tiffany Anderson of Dayton.

Authorities said that Anderson had injuries indicating she had been struck and dragged by a vehicle.

This incident remains under investigation.