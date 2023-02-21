DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman was arrested for assaulting a police officer after a traffic stop turned into a drug investigation.

Darke County deputies pulled a 32-year-old Greenville woman over for speeding near the intersection of Arcanum-Bears Mill Road and S.R. 49. While deputies spoke with the driver, they spotted the remains of used marijuana joints inside the car, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office. During the investigation, the woman handed one deputy a bag of marijuana.

Deputies asked the woman to exit the vehicle, where she got into an altercation with them. While searching the vehicle deputies discovered more marijuana as well as suspected crack cocaine and other drug paraphernalia.

Deputies then arrested the woman for assault on a peace officer and possession of a controlled substance.

This incident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s office.