DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A woman showed up at a fire station with gunshot wounds early Tuesday morning.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a woman showed up at Fire Station 14 on Main Street with gunshot wounds shortly before 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police said the shooting reportedly occurred at 22 West Fairview Ave. and she has since been taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

