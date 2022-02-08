DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman has died after a drive-by shooting in Dayton early Tuesday morning, Dayton Police Department confirmed.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, Officers arrived on the scene of a drive-by shooting on Alder Road at 1:15 am Tuesday. They found that one woman had been shot, and a medic was called.

The coroner was later called to the scene, and Dayton Police confirmed that the woman died of her injuries.

It is unknown if anyone else was injured in the incident or if any suspects have been found.

This incident is still under investigation.