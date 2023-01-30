The women have filed a lawsuit against multiple companies, including their building’s management and the janitor’s employer. (Getty Images)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman accused of stealing from residents of a senior living community pleaded guilty to several charges on Monday.

According to the Miami Township Police Department, Shawntia Barnes allegedly stole from 21 residents at The Wellington at Dayton Senior Living Community. These thefts occurred from May until August of 2021 and included jewelry and other personal belongings.

Police said Barnes was an employee of The Wellington at the time.

On Monday, January 30, Barnes pleaded guilty to the following:

Three counts of Burglary – Felony 3rd degree

One count of Theft from the Elderly- Felony 3rd degree

Three counts of Theft from the Elderly – Felony 5th degree

“We appreciate everyone’s hard work in solving this case and the assistance of the Montgomery County Prosecutors Office,” The Miami Township Police Department said in a post on Facebook.