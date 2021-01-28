Woman pleads guilty to part in 2020 kidnapping, assault of Miamisburg man

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — Jessica Boomershine pleaded guilty to several charges, including kidnapping, aggravated robbery and felonious assault after a 2020 incident that sent her accomplice to jail for over 50 years.

On Jan. 15, 2020, Boomershine and Billy Joe Farra broke into a man’s home while he was sleeping. They stole a weapon, among other items, and Farra began to attack him. They forced him into his car and made him withdraw money from an ATM.

Police say Boomershine was dropped off at a local casino, and Farra continued to drive the man around, even forcing him into the trunk at one point.

Farra reportedly panicked at one point as Dayton Police cruisers drove by. He ducked into the Rumpke facility, where the man was left.

Boomershine will be sentenced on Feb. 12 and Farra was sentenced to more than 50 years in prison last November.

