GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) — A Girard man says his mother was scammed out of $120,000 after talking to a man online.

According to a police report, a man going by the name online Wilson Jones initially contact the victim through Facebook Dating, where he began asking that she send him money in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.

The victim, who lives in Houston, Texas, states that she sent Jones checks, gift cards, bitcoins and money via cash apps, totaling to about $120,000, the report states.

The victim’s son went to Girard police after Jones contacted him asking that he send money. Jones claimed he was in charge of the victim’s money and needed $15,000 in order to return the $120,000 to the victim. When the victim’s son didn’t comply with the request, Jones lowered the amount to $7,000.

Girard police suggested the victim file a report to police in Texas.