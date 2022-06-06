DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman was indicted on Monday for stabbing a 17-year-old in a New Lebanon McDonald’s parking lot.

On Thursday, May 26, police responded to a McDonald’s at 350 W. Main Street in New Lebanon on reports of a stabbing in the parking lot, the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said in a release. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 17-year-old seriously injured. The teen was brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers continued to investigate, and both witness statements and video surveillance identified 43-year-old Tracy Baker as the attacker, the release said.

A 15-year-old boy was also arrested and is currently being held in the Juvenile Detention Center. According to Greg Flannagan with the prosecutor’s office, police said the 15-year-old was involved in an incident leading up to the stabbing. All three people involved knew each other.

On Friday, May 27, Baker was charged with one count of felonious assault (deadly weapon) and felonious assault (serious physical harm). She was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on Monday, June 6, the release said.

She was arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail before paying the $10,000 bond. She is now under electronic home detention awaiting her arraignment on Tuesday, June 21.

The 15-year-old was initially charged with felonious assault, Flannagan said, however, these charges may change after the prosecutor’s office reviews the case.