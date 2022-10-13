Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

HAMILTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating a homicide after a woman’s body was found in a Hamilton residence.

According to the City of Hamilton, police were called on Tuesday just after noon to the 1200 block of Parish Avenue for a potential death investigation.

When officers arrived at the residence, they found the body of 50-year-old Rachelle Brewsaugh lying on the floor. Police said she had died of multiple stab wounds.

Hamilton detectives are currently investigating Brewsaugh’s death as a homicide, the release said. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Horton at 513-868-5811, extension 1326.