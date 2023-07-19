DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Darke County jury found a woman guilty on charges linked to a man’s murder last week.

Ashlee Fletcher was found guilty of tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse, according to our partners at Daily Advocate.

Prosecutors say Corey Fleming’s body was found in a rural area of the county last August. Investigators learned Fletcher and a male suspect were seen at the burial site.

Items belonging to Fleming were also found at Fletcher’s house. Fletcher and the other suspect were later arrested in Florida.

Fletcher will be sentenced at a later date.