SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman is facing several charges after allegedly abusing her children.

The Springfield Police Department told 2 NEWS that the woman, a mother to a two-year-old and a three-year-old, was arrested Tuesday. Both of the children were seriously injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.

A person who knows the children reported the suspected abuse on Saturday, according to police. The woman is being held in the Clark County Jail on several charges.

2 NEWS will update this developing story as we receive more information.