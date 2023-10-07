GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A woman has been charged with Felonious Assault following a domestic dispute.

Xenia PD responded to multiple calls about a car hitting a pedestrian around 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 7. The incident occurred near the intersection of Atkinson Drive and Colorado Drive in Xenia.

When officers arrived on scene, they learned that what began as a domestic dispute led to a woman striking a man with a car. The man declined any medical treatment on scene.

The woman was arrested and charged with Felonious Assault, Tampering with Evidence, and Aggravated Vehicular Assault.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have other information regarding this incident, please call the Xenia Police Division Criminal Investigation Section at (937) 376-7206 or leave a voicemail at the Xenia Police Tip Line at (937) 347-1623.