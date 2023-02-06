SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — The woman who died in a shooting in Springfield on Sunday has been identified.

According to the Springfield Police Division, police responded to the 300 block of West Liberty Street shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5 on reports of a shooting.

According to a police report, officers found two victims with gunshot wounds upon arrival.

A man was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center with unknown injuries and a woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman has since been identified as 54-year-old Racquel Fowler of Springfield.

The suspect was not on the scene when police arrived, said the report.

This incident remains under investigation.