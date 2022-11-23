Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) — A woman was struck and killed in Riverside on Tuesday, according to the Riverside Police Department.

The Riverside Police Department reported that one woman named Kristen Cannon was struck and killed near 521 Beatrice Drive by an unidentified vehicle between 1:30 a.m. and 2 a.m.

Investigation shows that Cannon had already been struck prior to the SUV running over her, said Riverside police.

Police said that no arrests have been made at this time and they are asking for assistance from the public.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a dark-colored SUV that was traveling on Beatrice Drive between Brandt Pike and Harshman Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Riverside Police Department at 937-233-1801, dispatch at 937-233-2080 or email police@riversideoh.gov.