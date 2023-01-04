Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A woman has been charged with felony theft after several stolen Amazon packages were found discarded behind the Dayton Mall.

Detectives identified Gentille Munezero, 40, as the suspect, according to a release.

On Dec. 11, officers responded to the Dayton Mall regarding several discarded packages.

Officers determined the packages were primarily from Amazon addressed to residents in Germantown and Farmersville.

All of the packages had already been reported as missing. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Miami Township Detective Bureau at (937) 433-2301.