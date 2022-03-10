HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman was charged for allegedly leaving threatening notes at a Huber Heights school.

According to court documents, Aisha Traylor was charged with attempting to induce panic in connection to the Tuesday, March 8 incident at Wayne High School. She pleaded not guilty.

Huber Heights police said they were called to the school Tuesday morning after school administration found threatening notes. The notes said a threatening activity would happen during lunch, according to the district.

Police said they were able to identify Traylor as the suspect through surveillance video. Traylor taught students at the school through an outside organization. She was arrested after an interview with police. Traylor had no prior criminal history, according to the release from the school.

Huber Heights City Schools said, “Fortunately, it has been determined that there was, at no point, an actual, credible threat to the safety of our students, staff or school.”

Traylor attended a video hearing Thursday afternoon. It’s not clear when her next scheduled court date is.