DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Champaign County woman has been charged after hazardous materials were found in her husband’s drink.

54-year-old Christy Fiegelist allegedly placed eye drops into her husband’s water bottle, sending him to the hospital.

Fiegelist was charged May 19 with one count of contaminating a substance for human consumption, according to the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, a judge concluded probable cause to support the charge. The case will be now handed over to a grand jury.

Fiegelist is currently being held in the Tri-County Regional Jail.