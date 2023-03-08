DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A woman was arrested after illegal drugs were found in her vehicle during a traffic stop.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to State Route 49 and Shields Road on March 7, around 9:30 p.m. A vehicle was reportedly “driving all over the roadway.”

Deputies found the vehicle at State Route 49 and Eidson Road and initiated a traffic stop after observing a moving violation and learning the vehicle registration was expired.

The sheriff’s office said “criminal indicators” were observed and a K-9 was deployed to conduct a “free air sniff.” The K-9 alerted to illegal narcotics and deputies searched the vehicle.

Suspected fentanyl was found in the vehicle and the 37-year-old female driver of Dayton was placed under arrest and transported to the Darke County Jail.

This incident remains under investigation.