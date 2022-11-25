Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman was arrested after she reportedly waved and fired a gun on Friday.

According to a release, Huber Heights authorities received a call at 3:01 p.m. to respond to the 4600 block of Resthaven Road in Huber Heights on a report of a woman waving a gun and yelling.

Additional callers reportedly told authorities the female had started firing the weapon, the release says. No one was shot or injured.

Police say officers arrested the woman and took her into custody without incident.