DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person has been arrested for arson after police say she set the home she was living in on fire, killing one of the pets inside.

On Friday, May 6, fire crews were called to the home in the 100 block of Mound Street, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said. They arrived around 1:30 am.

A 43-year-old woman who lived in the home was arrested at 9 am that morning. She is facing charges of aggravated arson, an incident report by the Dayton Police Department states. This report alleged that the alarms inside the home had been cut or disconnected and that the fire was incendiary in nature.

Several cats were rescued from the home, crews on the scene said, but one of the felines did not survive the ordeal. No one else was inside the home at the time of the blaze. Crews did say the home itself was not a total loss.

Dayton Police said that the Dayton Fire Department will continue the investigation.