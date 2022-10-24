Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman was arrested Sunday night after police suspected her of shooting a man in Butler Township on Sunday.

According to authorities, Butler Township police and fire crews responded to a reported shooting on the 2200 block of Gaywood Place just after 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 23.

When crews arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. EMS brought the man to a local hospital where he is reported to be in stable condition.

Officers identified a woman on the scene as a suspect and took her into custody. She is being held at the Montgomery County Jail pending review of charges by the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

This incident remains under investigation.