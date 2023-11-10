DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A woman is in custody after she allegedly stole an ambulance in Dayton Thursday.

According to Lt. Mark Ponichtera with the Dayton Police Department, officers were dispatched to 1 Elizabeth Place on the report of a GTA in progress around 3:45 p.m. on Nov. 9.

A witness had allegedly seen a female suspect get into an ambulance and drive away after asking for a ride to Columbus.

The ambulance was reportedly at the address to transport a patient.

Shortly after, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office reported that a vehicle had been stopped at I-70 and Route 40 in Springfield.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office took the woman into custody without incident. She was transported to the Montgomery County Jail by Dayton police officers.

Ponichtera specified that there was no pursuit involved in this incident.

A paramedic was able to come to the scene to recover the stolen ambulance.