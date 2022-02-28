VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman charged after allegedly hitting a deputy with a car pleaded not guilty Monday.

Brooklynn Frazier, of Columbus, pleaded not guilty in Vandalia Municipal Court, according to a representative. She is charged with two counts of felonious assault on a police officer and one count of failure to comply in connection to the incident.

Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said the incident started at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22 on North Dixie Drive in Harrison Township. Deputies were called to the scene on the report of a stolen vehicle in the area. Streck said deputies Michael Profitt, 25, and Jesse Walker, 31, made a felony traffic stop in an attempt to get Frazier out of the vehicle.

Profitt got out of his car and Streck said Frazier put the vehicle in reverse and then forward again and hit the deputy. Profitt was flung onto the top of the car and his mobile radio was later found embedded in the vehicle. While Profitt was on the windshield of the vehicle, he fired two shots at the Frazier. Both shots hit her in the arm.

Frazier then fled the scene, starting a pursuit reaching speeds of 100 mph. The chase came to a stop north of Vandalia. She was taken to Grandview Hospital.

Frazier is being held on a $1 million bond. Her next court date has not been set yet.