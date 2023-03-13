LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman faces four charges after a police chase where she crashed into two cars and a police car crashed into her car, according to a police report.

Just before 7:15 p.m. Saturday, police tried to pull over a vehicle after it stopped in the left-hand lane with no signal on at the Belmont Avenue and Liberty Street intersection in Liberty Ohio, according to a police report.

When police activated their lights, the suspect, later identified as 23-year-old Ciara White, pulled into the curb lane and stopped but then accelerated away, according to a report.

Police lost the vehicle at some point, but then police caught up with White on Samson Drive near Churchill Hubbard Road. When she started traveling westbound on Churchill Hubbard Road, police set up stop sticks near the Belmont Avenue intersection.

The car drove over the stop sticks and then accelerated more to get away. White’s vehicle then wedged in between two vehicles and struck the back of a BMW, according to the report.

The report says White’s vehicle then hit the back of an SUV. White continued to accelerate and pushed the SUV out of the traffic lane and into an intersection, according to a police report.

The police car then crashed into White’s vehicle and pushed the car to a stop. Police ordered the people in the car to put their hands up. At the time, White was screaming, crying and covering her face, according to reports.

When police asked White why she did not stop, she said she was scared because she did not have a license and had meth on her, according to the report. Police found a small plastic bag with a crystal-like substance. Police also found a meth pipe in the vehicle.

White was charged with two counts of vehicular assault and two counts of failure to comply. Police say the drug charges are pending test results from a chemical lab.