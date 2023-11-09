TURTLECREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after windows were smashed and items were stolen from vehicles.

On Nov. 5, numerous locked vehicles were sitting in the parking lot of Miami Valley Gaming in Turtlecreek Township, Warren County. Suspects smashed windows to break in, stealing thousands of dollars worth of personal property, according to the sheriff’s office.

Items taken from the automobiles include:

a firearm

cash

designer bags

precious jewelry

Suspect Vehicle (Warren County Sheriff’s Office)

It is reported that surveillance video from the casino shows a light colored Chevrolet Malibu, either silver or white, enter the parking lot around 1 a.m. The rear bumper is said to be missing on the vehicle.

After pulling into the parking lot, the Malibu driver dropped four people off. The people allegedly walked around the parking lot for about 45 minutes, broke into several vehicles and stole the different items.

If you know anything about what happened or the suspects involved, you are asked to contact Det. Reil Becker by email or phone.