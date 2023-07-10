Video is from an April 2023 removal of dogs from a Troy, Ohio, home

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A 27-year-old Madison Township man is in custody after police found one of his dogs deceased.

According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, deputies performed an animal welfare check at a home in the 6000 block of Trenton Franklin Road. Deputies found two dogs locked in a crate in the yard, one of which was deceased.

The Deputy Dog Warden reportedly responded and took possession of both dogs and one cat.

Brandon Adrian Hill was arrested and is facing two accounts of prohibitions concerning companion animals, a felony of the 5th degree and a misdemeanor of the 1st degree. He is currently begin held in the Middletown Jail.

“Cruelty to animals will not be tolerated in this county. If you fail to care for your companion animal, then provide a home that can, or we will provide a new home for you in jail,” said Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones.