West Carrolton Police arrest suspect in connection to death of 1-month-old Averi Grabans

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) — West Carrollton Police have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection to the death of 1-month-old Averi Grabans in August 2020.

The Montgomery County Coroner ruled her death a homicide after determining the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head.

A West Carrollton police officer told 2 NEWS that the suspect is facing charges of murder, felonious assault, endangering children and reckless homicide. He was allegedly an acquaintance of Grabans mother.

This is an ongoing investigation and WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.