West Carrollton man sentenced to 3 years in prison for scamming victims of Memorial Day tornadoes

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. announced the sentencing for Brandon Valandingham, 36, of West Carrollton, after being convicted for scamming victims of the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes.

Vanlandingham was sentenced to a total of three years in prison and an order to pay restitutions in the amount of $25,357.83 to the victims.

On Sept. 2, the defendant was found guilty of:

Two counts of Theft (by deception)

One count of Theft (of an elderly person)

One count of Theft (beyond the scope)

Vanlandingham and his company, Buckeye Storm Solutions, failed to provide work that he accepted from victims of the tornadoes and refused to refund customers despite their numerous requests.

“This defendant pitched his services to victims of the Memorial Day tornadoes and never had any intention to do the work,” Heck said. “No work was ever done for any of the victims involved and, to date, no money has been refunded to these victims. This defendant deserves to serve time in prison and must repay these victims who’ve lost so much in the wake of a catastrophe.”