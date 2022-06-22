DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A West Carrollton man was sentenced to prison for child pornography.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said 45-year-old Charles Stutz was sentenced to eight years after being found guilty of two counts each of the following: pandering obscenity involving a minor and pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor.

In January of 2019, a person told the Moraine Police Department that he found an SD memory card containing large amounts of child pornography inside a cell phone store. The office said a forensic examination found that the card belonged to Stutz.

Another person contacted West Carrollton police in March of 2019 and reported that they found child pornography on Stutz phone. A forensic analysis found numerous videos and photos of child porn on the device, according to the release. The images were sent to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, and the center was able to identify the child depicted in 18 of the videos and photos.

A jury indicted Stutz on counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor and pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor on October 27, 2020. Stutz pleaded guilty on June 2, 2022.

Stutz was also required to register as a sex offender.