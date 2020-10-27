West Carrollton man indicted in connection to child pornography charges

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. announced that Charles Stutz, 43, of West Carrollton, has been indicted on 54 felony counts in connection to child pornography.

Prosecutors said that a person contacted the Moraine Police department Jan. 23 to report an SD memory card they found outside of a cellphone store that contained child pornography. After the SD card was examined by police, they were able to determine it belonged to Stutz.

A separate incident was reported March 15 when someone called the West Carrollton Police Department to report they had accidentally found child pornography on Stutz’s phone. Authorities analyzed the phone and found numerous videos and photos.

Those videos and photos were sent to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), and in 18 of them, the NCMEC was able to identify the child.

The Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Stutz Tuesday, Oct. 27, for:

One count of Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor

53 counts of Pandering Sexually Oriented Material Involving a Minor

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Stutz and he is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 8:30 a.m.