West Carrollton man indicted for death of 1-month-old in August 2020

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. announced that 18-year-old Charles F. Pulley, of West Carrollton, was indicted for causing the death of 1-month-old Averi Grabans in August 2020.

Prosecutors said that Pulley was babysitting his girlfriend’s infant daughter Aug. 19, 2020. When she picked Averi up after work she noticed bruising on her head, which Pulley claimed was from her car seat.

The following day, Pulley called while babysitting Averi to tell the mother that she was behaving strangely. After taking her to Dayton Children’s Hospital, doctors determined that she was suffering from multiple significant head injuries — including a fracture, contusions and brain hemorrhaging.

Averi died of her injuries on Aug. 23, 2020.

The Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Pulley for:

Two counts of Murder

One count of Felonious Assault

One count of Involuntary Manslaughter

Two counts of Endangering Children

He is currently being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $250,000 bond. He will

be arraigned on Tuesday, Feb. 9, at 8:30 a.m.