DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man suspected in a fatal attack near a park in Dayton was charged Monday.

According to court records, 23-year-old Daniel Anderson, of West Carrollton, was arraigned on three counts of murder and four counts of felonious assault.

Police were called to the incident in the 2400 block of Ridge Avenue near Triangle Park on Thursday night.

The 49-year-old victim was hit with a machete and then ran over. Police said Anderson and the victim knew each other, and the attack happened after a disagreement. Anderson was arrested at the scene.

The Montgomery County coroner is not releasing the victim’s identity because they are trying to locate his next of kin.

Anderson is being held on a $1,000,000 bond