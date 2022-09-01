AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Police Department says it has two teens in custody who had guns and drugs.

According to police, officers stopped a vehicle in the area of East Ave. and Russell Ave. Wednesday around 7:15 p.m. Police say they smelled a strong odor of marijuana but did not say why they pulled the car over.

The 19-year-old driver had two outstanding warrants for his arrest, according to police, who have not identified him. He was carrying a loaded .45 caliber handgun. He faces charges of carrying a concealed weapon and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Police say the 17-year-old passenger had a loaded “ghost gun.” A ghost gun is a weapon that can’t be traced. Police say he also had 22 grams of marijuana. The teen was booked in the Juvenile Detention Facility.