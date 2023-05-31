Video courtesy of the Kettering Police Department

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A pair of suspects are on the run after stealing from a local business, and police are looking for the public to help identify them.

According to the Kettering Police Department, security footage shows a red pickup truck pulling into a parking lot in Kettering. In the video, you can see two suspects leave the vehicle, attach the trailer to the truck and then drive away.

Anyone with information concerning the identity of the suspects or the vehicle involved is asked to contact the Kettering Police Department at 937-296-2460.