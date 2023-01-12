DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Sidney Police have released bodycam footage of a confrontation between officers and an active shooter inside a grocery store last month.

On Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 around 8 a.m., officers responded to reports of an active shooter at the Sidney Foodtown located at 1010 Wapakoneta Avenue.

In the footage, officers can be seen rushing into the Sidney Foodtown, where they found 53-year-old Todd Jordan near the registers with a gun.

Officers ordered Jordan to put down the gun, but when he raises the arm with the gun, four officers shot him several times.

Jordan was taken to the hospital where he died. Police say he fired several shots at the store and was targeting a woman who worked there.

Ohio BCI took over the investigation, as officers were involved in the incident. All four officers were placed on administrative leave pending the review of the incident, according to WDTN archives.