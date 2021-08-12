WATCH: Security camera caught machete attack outside Columbus courthouse

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Security camera footage has been released showing a machete attack Wednesday outside the Franklin County courthouse.

Police say Tracey Neely, 53, got into an argument with a man at a bus stop. The man said Neely charged at him, and the man pulled out a 13-inch machete to defend himself. But he dropped it when he fell backward. Police say Neely picked it up and stabbed the man several times before being subdued.

The victim of the attack, who told police that he uses the machete to clear campsites, was treated for his injuries at a nearby hospital.

Neely has been charged with felonious assault. In a court appearance Thursday, he received a $500,000 bond and was told not to possess firearms and to not commit further acts of violence. He is due back in court Aug. 20.

