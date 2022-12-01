Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A suspect has been charged with murder after police found a man stabbed to death in his Riverside home.

On Thursday, Dec. 1, the Riverside Police Department announced that Cornelius Brogan had been charged with aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault and aggravated burglary after police found he was the last person to contact a stabbing victim, 28-year-old Scott Patrick Hannah.

The Riverside Police Department will hold a press conference about the investigation at 12 p.m., the release said.

According to the Riverside police department, Brogan and Hannah allegedly had a romantic relationship in the past.

On Sunday, Nov. 27, officers conducted a welfare check at the home and found Patrick dead in his home. Investigation showed the man had suffered multiple stab wounds, and police began investigating as a homicide.

That night, Brogan was arrested in Kentucky as a murder suspect. During the arrest, authorities said Brogan allegedly tackled one of the deputies to the ground and attempted to take the deputy’s rifle from him.

He was initially charged with assault on a police officer, disarming an officer, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. On Thursday, Dec. 1, Riverside Police said Brogan was additionally charged with aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault and aggravated burglary. Brogan is currently being held in Logan County, Kentucky on a $500,000 bond.

The City of Riverside Police Department would like to thank the Logan County Sheriff’s Department and the Russellville Police Department in Kentucky for assistance with this investigation. Since discovery of this senseless act of violence, the City of Riverside Police Department has worked constantly to build a solid case and present charges to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office. Major Matthew Sturgeon – Riverside Police Department

You can watch the 12 p.m. conference live in the video player above.