DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio State Troopers rescued a missing child Monday after spotting the suspect’s car in Wapakoneta.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Troopers were told a car carrying a missing and endangered child from Michigan may be passing through Ohio. Troopers from the Wapokonetta Post noticed the car just before 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday, January 10.

Bodycam footage shows officers initiating a traffic stop and arresting the suspect. Another officer comforts the child.

“We’re going to get your mom over here, and we’re gonna, we’re gonna take care of you,” the officer says in the footage.

