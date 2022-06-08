DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are looking for a suspect who tried to steal someone’s purse in Dayton Wednesday.

The attempted theft happened in the 900 block of Brandt Pike just after 5 a.m. Police said an unknown suspect arrived to the area in a dark-colored, four-door vehicle. The person waited in the vehicle until the victim showed up and then tried to steal her purse. The suspect then fled the scene after the unsuccessful theft.

Police said the suspect is a white male who was wearing a black sweatshirt with a hood, blue jeans, dark-colored gym shoes and a black balaclava face covering. The suspect vehicle is a Honda Civic, possibly between the years 2010 to 2017.

If you have any information on the incident, call Dayton police at 937-333-1232. You can also leave an anonymous tip by calling Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP, or by visiting www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.