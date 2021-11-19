DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are looking for a man seen taking a package off of someone’s porch in Dayton.

Dayton Police said a man was seen on surveillance video stealing a package off the porch of a home in the 500 block of East Second Street around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13. The suspect is an older white male who was riding a bicycle with a trailer.

If you recognize the man in the video or have any information about the crime, call Dayton Police at (937) 333-COPS. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP.