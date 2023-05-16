FILE – A BP logo is seen at a petrol station in London, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)

WASHINGTON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — Three people fled after reportedly robbing a Washington Township BP at gunpoint Tuesday morning.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, crews were called to the BP gas station in the 1500 block of Miamisburg Centerville Road at 4:32 a.m. Tuesday, May 16.

Dispatch reported that three males entered the gas station with a gun around 4:15 a.m. and threatened the attendant. Police do not know what was stolen from the business.

The males reportedly fled in a light blue compact sedan which police said could possibly be a Honda Civic.

This incident remains under investigation.