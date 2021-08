The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a person of interest in several cases of vehicle thefts. (Photo/Warren County Sheriff’s Office)

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a person of interest in several cases of vehicle thefts.

The sheriff’s office said that in the thefts, several items were taken including credit cards and a firearm. The person of interest is suspected of using one of the stolen credit cards taken from one of the vehicles.

If you have any information, contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at (513) 925-2525.