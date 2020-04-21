Warren County Sheriff needs help identifying vandalism suspect

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects of a vandalism that took place on April 17 at 11:07 p.m.

The two suspects vandalized J.F. Burns Elementary School located at 8471 Columbia Road in Deerfield Township.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 513-925-2525 or email crimetips@wcsooh.org.

Deputy Charlie Hale can also be contacted regarding the suspects at 513-701-1917.