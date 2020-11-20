Warren County deputies arrest 4 juveniles for aggravated robbery

DEERFIELD TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — Warren County Sheriff’s deputies arrested four juveniles in connection to a call reporting a vehicle theft in progress on Bridge Lane in Deerfield Township Thursday night.

Authorities said the person reporting the theft was robbed at gunpoint and his vehicle was taken. When deputies located the vehicle and tried to stop them, the vehicle fled and ended up crashing on the ramp of Cincinnati Dayton Road and I-75.

The two occupants fled on foot, during this chase deputies located a separate vehicle and stopped it. This vehicle also fled, resulting in a pursuit that ended in Middletown where both juveniles were arrested.

Shortly after that, the original pair being looked for was found and also arrested. Authorities said that their investigation revealed both incidents were connected to the one on Bridge Lane.

All four juveniles are currently being held at the Warren County Juvenile Detention Center.

