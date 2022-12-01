HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A warrant has been issued for a Windsor man after police say he sexually assaulted a woman at a Howland hotel.

Daniel Gulliams, 37, is charged with one count of sexual imposition.

Police were called to the Holiday Inn Express on Highland Terrace Blvd. on November 13. Once they arrived, the manager told them that the day before Gulliams grabbed a female guest’s buttocks and the incident was recorded on surveillance cameras.

Police spoke with the 67-year-old victim. She told police she was waiting in the lobby for her husband when Gulliams approached her from behind and grabbed her. She said he seemed extremely intoxicated and numerous people around them immediately separated him from her, according to a police report.

Police reviewed the footage of the incident and issued an arrest warrant for Gulliams on Wednesday, November 30. As of Thursday, court records show he has not yet been arrested.