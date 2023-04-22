DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police in Wapakoneta need your help after the water plant in the city was vandalized.

The Wapakoneta Police Department released a social media post, where the department says the water plant on Harrison Street in Wapakoneta was subject to vandalism. Law enforcement does not give an exact time when the vandalism occurred, only that it was sometime during the month of April.

On social media, the department posted a photo of graffiti and a photo of a window with broken glass.

A photo shown below is one of the examples the department provides for the vandalism:

(Wapakoneta Police Department)

If you have any information regarding the vandalism, you are asked to call Wapakoneta Police Lieutenant Patrick Green at 419-738-8802.