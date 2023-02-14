Previously aired video above shows coverage of the fatal shooting before the arrest was made.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The fugitive wanted for fatally shooting a woman and taking her 7-year-old daughter is now in custody.

Authorities say Joshua Lynch, 35, self-surrendered to Cleveland police on Monday. He was wanted by the United States Marshals Service and the Cleveland Division of Police for homicide, according to a release from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.

The 34-year-old victim, Jovon Lynch, was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head inside the passenger seat of a car behind a home in the 16200 block of Huntmere Avenue the morning of Feb. 8, the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office stated.

According to investigators the suspect, who is identified as the 7-year-old’s father, allegedly shot the mother and left the scene with the child.

The child was later found at Elyria Police Station after investigators say the suspect dropped her off with family members.

Joshua Lynch was listed as the Fugitive of the Week on Feb. 13., which U.S. Marshals credit for urging him to surrender.